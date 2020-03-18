Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor Get Quirky As They 'Electrifyingly' School Fans On Social-Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a halt as malls, theatres and most spaces of public gathering have been shut down. Countries such as France and Italy are on lockdown and the situation is only getting serious in other places as well. While the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, they have also time and again stressed on following a few personal hygiene habits that could prevent the spread of the virus if followed by everyone and among them is also the concept of social-distancing. It has been reported that maintaining a distance of six-foot distance between yourself and others is key and that activities such as hand-shakes and hugging which involve close human contact must be strictly avoided. Teaching the same in a much quirkier way are Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their new video. COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video).

The duo are seen in a hilarious video that schools fans on social-distancing in the most unique manner. In the video, Varun and Shraddha imply that human contact at this point is no less scarier than getting electrocuted together. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "DONT touch each other. Otherwise, you may get a shock #besafe #tbt #socialdistancing."The duo are seen break-dancing while giving this important message to their fans. Deepika Padukone Cleans Wardrobe to Stay Productive Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (See Pics).

Check Out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Video Here:

A few days ago, South actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who will soon be seen together in RRR also released a video where they were seen giving their fans a detailed demonstration of the guidelines that need to be followed to keep COVID-19 at bay and to help contain its spread in the country. Celebrities have been doing their bit by taking to social media and asking their fans to stay indoors. Actors such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma even participated in WHO's hand-wash challenge to spread awareness about following hygienic practices during this pandemic.