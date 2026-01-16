Actor Varun Dhawan has officially joined the conversation surrounding his viral "one-sided smile," turning a wave of social media trolling into a light-hearted promotional moment. During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the actor addressed the memes head-on, even teaching singer Vishal Mishra how to replicate the now-famous expression. ‘I’m Sure Sunny Sir Ke Pakistan Mein Bhi Fan Hain’: Varun Dhawan Addresses Pakistan Release Question on ‘Border 2’, Reveals Why He Signed the War Drama (View Post).

Varun Dhawan Reacts to His Viral Smile Trend

While travelling to the Karwar Naval Base for Border 2 promotions, Dhawan acknowledged the internet's obsession with his facial expressions in the film’s recently released song, "Ghar Kab Aaoge".

"I know my smile is trending," Dhawan remarked to the camera before flashing the signature look. He then turned to singer Vishal Mishra, who was accompanying him, and encouraged him to try it.

When Mishra admitted he wasn't sure how to mimic it, Dhawan provided a step-by-step guide: "Give a full smile and then drop your smile from one side." The interaction ended with both artists laughing as Mishra attempted to follow the instructions.

Varun Dhawan Reacts to Trolling of His Smile on Social Media – Watch Video

Thats how its done! #VarunDhawan gives a tutorial on his one side "viral" smile! Alot of people tried to make memes on it, with this video VD just turned the whole narrative around. He is truly a gem of a person 😀🔥#Border2 #VishalMishra pic.twitter.com/Gy1qzmPpXa — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) January 15, 2026

Responding to Trolls with Humour

Varun Dhawan's smile meme originated after the release of the Border 2 trailer and the reprised version of "Sandese Aate Hain". Netizens quickly turned Dhawan’s intense, lopsided smile into a viral trend, with many creating mimicry reels and questioning his performance style.

Rather than taking offence, Dhawan has maintained a sporting attitude. Responding to a fan who asked how he felt about people questioning his acting, Dhawan wrote on social media: "This very question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great."

The actor further emphasised his positive outlook during the live stream, stating, "I am happy and smiling that the entire country is smiling with me." ‘Border 2’ Song Launch: Sunny Deol Gets Emotional As He Recalls How His Father Dharmendra’s Film ‘Haqeeqat’ Inspired Him To Star in a War Drama (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Border 2’:

About ‘Border 2’

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border. The movie directed by Anurag Singh features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Itis produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

