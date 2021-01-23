Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to get married tomorrow, at least that's what we have been hearing for a few days now. These sneaky movements of family members and other celebrity friends of the couple make it evident that there is something happening. All of them went to Alibaug where the wedding will take place and now we have the pictures of the groom at the venue as well. Perhaps to throw the shutterbugs off the smell, Varun arrived wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding at Alibaug: Phone Cameras Strictly Prohibited at the Couple’s Marriage – Reports

Varun flashes his million-dollar smile at the photographers. He looks visibly excited. There are reports that the groom had a bachelors' night on Friday. Apparently, David Dhawan has requested the attendees to refrain from clicking pictures so that there are no leaks. But in the social media age, that's quite a tough job to manage.

Check out Varun Dhawan's pictures here...

Varun Dhawan at Alibaug for his wedding (Photo credit Yogen Shah)

Varun Dhawan at Alibaug for his wedding (Photo credit Yogen Shah)

Varun Dhawan at Alibaug for his wedding (Photo credit Yogen Shah)

The last time a couple tried to sneakily have a wedding ceremony, it was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. We wonder why is it difficult to confirm the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).