Today marks a very special day for all the women. March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day across the globe and wishes for all the strong ladies have been taking rounds on social media. Bollywood too indulged in wishing the women in their lives on this day and joining the bandwagon is none other than our new married Varun Dhawan. The actor took to social media to share a bunch of adorable pictures with the important ladies in his life and wrote a very meaningful caption with it. Varun Dhawan in Bharat, Govinda in Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan in Fiza – 10 Interesting Cameos That Were Cut From the Final Movie.

Varun's post featured his wife Natasha Dalal, his mother and his sister-in-law with her baby. In the first picture, we see Varun and Natasha cuddling up as they strike a pose for the picture. In the second picture, we see Dhawan hugging his mother tightly. The other two picture show Varun playing with his little niece and sister-in-law. While the pictures are super adorable, what we liked more than them was Varun's strong message in the caption.

He stated that while wishing on Women's Day is important, it is also important for all of us to make the country a safe place for all females because because 'each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister.' Varun's picture garnered more than 4 million likes in no time. His fans applauded him for sending across such a strong message to people online.

Check Out Dhawan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Workwise, Varun Dhawan and co-star Kriti Sanon met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror comedy Bhediya, along with the film's unit. Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate Affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay were also present at the meet. Kalank: Varun Dhawan’s Fight Scene With a Badly CGI-Ed Bull Leave Fans in Splits – Read Tweets.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Bhediya is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

