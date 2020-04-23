Varun Dhawan Turns 33: Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan Ahead Of His Birthday (Read Tweets)

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan turns 33 on April 24, 2020. The actor's fans, in thousands, have started tweeting for him in advance. The fans started a campaign and began to tweet under the hashtag #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan. The tag quickly caught traction and was amongst the top trending topics on Twitter. Whoa! The actor does have a strong command over his fans, who are sharing a variety of tweets about him. We have fans sharing shirtless pictures of Varun Dhawan, to sharing anecdotes of meeting him. One fan even talked about how Varun has thrown shade at award shows. Varun Dhawan Drops a 'PG-13' Picture Flaunting His Washboard Abs and We Bet It'll Make You Sing Badshah's 'Hai Garmi'! (View Pic).

One fan reminded us of how Salman Khan has complimented Varun by saying, "He has grown as an actor & grown up in front of me and has some of my characteristics, some of Sanjay Dutt’s and Govinda’s in him and has imbibed only our good qualities." Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan Provides Free Meals to Doctors and Frontline Medical Staff.

Varun Dhawan has 11.3 million followers on Instagram. This is far more number of followers than his contemporary like Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Sidharth Malhotra. Of course, his birthday had to become a trend on Twitter.

Wishing a Very Happy B'day to the Most Unproblematic and My fav from Young gen. @Varun_dvn ♥️🙌...He loves Salman the most and Salman loves him the most, thats another reason to like him more😀 #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/zwAQY7G1rH — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) April 23, 2020

trending at 16 within 30 minutes!! yess that's the spirit and the excitement, let's take it higher #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/trVy0deogE — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 (@Manashi_VD) April 23, 2020

My room!! 🥺💕 Also, a big thanks to my brother Vaibhav who helped me in this 🙈❤🤩🙌🏻@Varun_dvn we love you 💞#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/bodwBhuwSc — pranjal/ VD's birthday 🥳💕 (@pranjal_24dvn) April 23, 2020

- Snubbed Filmfare when they failed to nominate October. - Roasted Jitesh when he said Varun should try something different. - Exposed Zee awards on their red carpet. - Shaded Filmfare while rehearsing for their award function. We love a sassy Varun #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/L1jXrhVgpH — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) April 23, 2020

Q. On which young actor you see yourself ? Salman Khan :- obviously Varun. He has grown as an actor & grown up in front of me and has some of my characteristics, some of Sanjay Dutt’s and Govinda’s in him and has imbibed only our good qualities.#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/mKCN0GiQBY — m. #HBDVarunDhawan (@VarunsFanatic) April 23, 2020

Varun will have to celebrate his birthday within the boundaries of his house as a the lockdown due to COVID-19 is yet to end in the country. So, of course, his fans came out in huge numbers to show support.

After the lockdown ends, Varun will be first seen in his father David Dhawan's remake of Coolie No 1 starring with Sara Ali Khan. Varun was also supposed to star in Dharma Productions' Mr Lele but the movie was put on hold a few weeks after its announcement. His film, Ranbhoomi, with Shashank Khaitan, is moving forward, albeit on a slow pace.