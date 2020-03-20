Vicky Kaushal Cannot Wait To Start Shooting For Takht, Continues To Prep For Karan Johar's Magnum Opus Amidst The COVID-19 Outbreak

Vicky is excited to start shooting for Takht (picture credit - Instagram)

It won't be wrong to say that Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht is one of the most-awaited films. After all, it brings together Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor for the first time. Talking about firsts, Takht will be Johar's maiden tryst with the genre of historical dramas. The film was scheduled to go on the floors this month, however, given the COVID-19 outbreak in the world right now, lives have come to a standstill (almost).

Needless to say, everyone associated with the film cannot wait for the situation to get better. Vicky spoke on the same lines with Hindustan Times recently. In the interview, Kaushal said that he is eagerly waiting to start shooting for Takht. Takht: Karan Johar's Magnum Opus with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Others to be Mounted on a Lavish Budget of Rs 250 Crore?

“It’s a big film in terms of scale and the cast. Getting everybody together and getting locations right took some time. We wanted to take some time so that we could start in the best way possible. Now, everything is locked and I can’t wait for the process to start,” Vicky was quoted by the daily. Talking more about Takht, he revealed that he was starstruck during readings.

“Every character has its own demands and I’ll get into the headspace of my character in Takht only once I start shooting for it. It is a completely different world. I used to be starstruck during readings as I would sit with the director and writer to understand the world they had created and how they are looking at it. It’s their vision and we’re the mediums to make it reach the audience,” Vicky was further quoted. For the uninitiated, Vicky plays the role of Aurangzeb in Karan's magnum opus. In the past week, he was seen at racecourse taking lessons in horse riding. Vicky has also been bulking up by sweating it out in the makeshift gym that he has at his home given the lockdown. Well, we really hope things get better in the coming weeks and life gets back to normal.