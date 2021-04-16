Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Vicky posted a picture on Instagram flashing a broad grin. He sports a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. It seems he is standing at his balcony for the snapshot. Actress Tabassum Govil Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative of COVID-19.

"Negative!" the actor wrote, with a hug emoji. Earlier this month, Vicky had tested Covid positive and shared that he was living under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed. Alia Bhatt Tests Negative for COVID-19; Gangubai Kathiawadi Actress Shares Happy Sun-Kissed Picture To Announce the News.

Professionally, Vicky's next project is "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the films "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

