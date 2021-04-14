Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, has tested negative. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans. Alia shared a happy snapshot on Instagram and wrote: "The only time being negative is a good thing." Alia Bhatt Diagnosed With COVID-19 After Beau Ranbir Kapoor Makes Recovery.

Bollywood colleagues including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Tisca Chopra expressed joy, with smileys and red hearts emojis, as did Alia's numerous fans. Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media. Alia Bhatt Shares Sunkissed Photos from Her COVID-19 Isolation Days.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi when she fell sick. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Ayan Mukerji's adventure Brahmastra, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht.

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with Darlings, a mother-daughter drama also featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

