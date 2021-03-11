Actress Adah Sharma on Wednesday was in the mood for banter with her Commando 3 co-star Vidyut Jammwal. She wrote a comment on his Instagram post hinting at his relationship status! It all started when Vidyut shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Designed to be Alone and Happy." Adah commented on his post contradicting Vidyut's statement, raising the curiosity of fans. Vidyut Jammwal Eager to Meet His Kolkata-Based Fan Krishna Sonkar, Who Inked Commando Star’s Face on the Chest.

"I heard that the design has had a fashion upgrade," Adah wrote. While a section of fans commented on the post asking who the special person was, another group of fans suggested that Vidyut can never be alone because they are always there for him. On Vidyut Jammwal’s 40th Birthday, Commando Star Treats Fans with the Lesson of Kalari Chikitsa (Watch Video).

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram Post About Being Alone:

Vidyut has just finished shooting for the action thriller Sanak, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. Sanak marks Rukmini's Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

