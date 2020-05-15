Waah Zindagi: Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz’s Next Promotes PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Movement, Here’s How

Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz (Photo Credits: Twitter)

An upcoming film titled ‘Waah Zindagi" celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modis Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-sufficient India movement), which he spoke of in his recent address to the nation. Featuring veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz, the film is about the struggles of a man who aims to redeem his past, which in turn leads him on a journey to manufacture goods in India, even as he faces stiff competition from Chinese products. "Waah Zindagi" is directed by FTII alumnus Dinesh S. Yadav and produced by Ashok Choudhary, who had earlier backed the National Award-winning film "Turtle". Neena Gupta Strongly Supports PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Mantra, Buys Two Handmade Sweaters (Watch Video)

"The script has a unique concept and a strong social message. The ‘Make in India' concept would make India self-sufficient in many aspects. If we had this vision sooner, I am sure the scenario would have been completely different by now," said actor Vijay Raaz. Producer Ashok Choudhary said: "With ‘Waah Zindagi', we wanted to tell an entertaining yet purposeful story that evokes the need and relevance for Swadeshi in India. For the past few years, we weren't even realising how we were dumping our own people, our industries for cheaper replacements from China. So much so that a few people told us that the mainstream audience may not relate to this subject." Ajay Devgn Promotes Aarogya Setu App Through a Quirky Video; Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Creating ‘Personal Bodyguard’ for Everyone.

He added: "With the Prime Minister's address, we hope that people start embracing this philosophy as their Art of Living rather than a temporary arrangement , and our film helps reinforce the feeling in them each time they watch it." Asked about the release of the film, the producer said that though the original aim was to go for a theatrical release, with the prevailing situation they are open to launching the film on OTT as well.