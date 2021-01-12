Sriram Raghavan has written and helmed some of the finest films such as Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, Badlapur and Andhadhun. The ace filmmaker is reportedly going to direct a film that will feature Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead, reports Filmfare. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Tiger 3: Shooting Of Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Next Film To Commence From March 2021?

It was just a few days ago when reports citing that Sriram Raghavan’s film with Varun Dhawan titled Ekkis put on hold was out. It was stated that due to tight business amid the pandemic, the filmmaker decided to put the project on hold and instead opted to move on to the next. If the reports of Vijay and Katrina teaming up for a film are true, it would indeed be one of the most intriguing casting and this filmmaker is known to come up with such unusual choices. Tughlaq Durbar Teaser: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi And Parthiban’s Role In This Political Drama Looks Promising!

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s film Master is all set to be released in theatres on January 13, which is tomorrow. Tughlaq Durbar, Navarasa, Laabam, are some of his other upcoming projects. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also has a few films lined-up and they are Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot, tentatively titled film Tiger 3 and an untitled project with Ali Abbas Zafar.

