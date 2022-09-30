Pushkar-Gayatri directorial Vikram Vedha released in cinema halls today (September 30). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as the leads, the film revolves around a cop who sets out to track down and kill a tough gangster. Having said that, going by the reviews, the film has received positive response from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release in theatres, Vikram Vedha has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Deliver Rock-Solid Performances in Pushkar–Gayatri’s Action-Thriller, Say Critics.

Watch Vikram Vedha Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

FYI, Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of Tamil film of the same name. Lastly, apart from the leads, the movie also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and many more playing important roles. Stay tuned!

