Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The Hindi version features Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, an honest cop, and Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, a menacing gangster. The reviews of this much anticipated film are out and critics have given it a thumbs up. The lead actors have delivered rock-solid performances in Vikram Vedha and to watch the two locking horns on the big screens is a treat for cinephiles. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, which is tomorrow, take a look at some of the reviews below. Vikram Vedha Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Film.

Times of India – Pushkar-Gayathri, the writer-directors of the film, have pretty much stuck to the blue-print they created for the original, including the way they weave in the elements of folklore in it. It’s a plus that they haven’t changed the roadmap too much.

India Today – Hrithik and Saif’s confrontation and dialogue scenes are almost hypnotic and mesmerising in the oddest way possible. You can’t take your eyes off them when Vikram and Vedha lock horns on the big screen.

Koimoi – Vikram Vedha solidifies Akshay Kumar’s worry of heroes disagreeing to do multi-starrers, because if anything else this is a perfect example of how you can set the screen on fire by bringing 2 stars together.

Pinkvilla – Vikram Vedha is an action thriller designed to be best experienced on the big screen to celebrate the presence of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. It’s loaded with action, dialogue-baazi, and the right amount of massy elements, but warranted a little better music.

