Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent release 12th Fail has been submitted to the Oscars as an independent nomination, confirmed the film's lead actor Vikrant Massey, who plays IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie. During a media event, Vikrant shared the news and also spoke about his journey in the film industry that started when he was just 15. Vikrant Massey Confirms 12th Fail Entry To Oscars 2024 As Independent Nomination.

Going down memory lane, he spoke about how he had to look out for work since he did not want his college fees to be a burden on his father. Vikrant started his journey with the television show Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He was then seen in Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra Dedicated Four and Half Years of His Life For This Film! (LatestLY Exclusive).

He has also acted in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, Chhapaak, Haseen Dilruba and Gaslight. He will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

