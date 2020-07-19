Actress Rumana Molla, who plays the heroines buddy in the new digital release, "Virgin Bhanupriya", says that women are judged more than often if they openly talk about their sexual desire. "I think women who are outspoken about their need and sexual desire, and sometimes even about their rights, get criticised, judged and trolled on social media, and also get intimidated by society. Virgin Bhanupriya Movie Review: Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Adult Comedy’ Is Both Juvenile and Humourless

This is truly one of those instances where there is just black and white, and no grey areas. It is simply wrong. I think we should act right away when anyone is trying to shut us up. I think it is important to be very vocal about those bullies who try to humiliate women. There is no other way to deal with it." In "Virgin Bhanupriya", Rumana plays Rukul, best friend of the female protagonist. The directorial venture of Ajay Lohan stars Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati. Virgin Bhanupriya: Gautam Gulati Reveals The Urvashi Rautela Film Is Based on Real-Life Experience of Director Ajay Lohan

Rumana has appeared in films like "Ek Villain", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Irada". Asked if she feels she is stuck in a ‘second lead' image, she said: "I do not think on those terms. I think as long as I am acting, I am getting my due. I am getting to do what I set out to do -- acting! For me, that is a gift and I am thankful for every single opportunity that I have got so far."

She added: "In this film I have played the character of the best friend of the female lead. My character in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' was also that of the heroine's best friend. But I do not feel stuck because those are the choices I made. I wanted to work with Luv Ranjan sir and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' was an opportunity for me to fulfil that. Having said that, after that film, I decided not to play similar roles. In the latest film, I think my character brings a lot on the table. It is substantial." "I have couple of projects in the pipeline in which I am playing really different kinds of roles. So I have no reason to feel disappointed," Rumana signed off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).