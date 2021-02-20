Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted to the legal trouble, he recently got embroiled in for not wearing a mask and a helmet while riding a bike on Valentine's Day (Feb 14) night. For the unaware, an FIR, as well as an e-challan, was issued against him for not following the COVID-19 norms and traffic rules. Now, with some humour, the actor has thanked Mumbai Police for making him realise how safety is of utmost importance. The actor was seen enjoying a ride on his new bike on V-day with his wife Priyanka Alva. Vivek Oberoi Booked for Not Wearing a Face Mask While Riding Motorbike With Wife on Valentine’s Day.

In his style, Vivek mentioned on Twitter that how he and his better half enjoying the bike ride, unaware that he'll land in trouble. He also used a Hindi song reference to add quirkiness to his post. "Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, wear a helmet & a mask," a part of his tweet read. Oviya Helen's #GoBackModi Tweet Invites Legal Trouble; Tamil Nadu BJP Files Complaint Against the Actress.

Check It Out:

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021

Here's The Video:

Earlier, a police official had told Indian Express, "An FIR has been registered against actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting public health safety rules mandated by the government which makes it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face-mask as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the actor in this matter.”

Workwise, the actor was last seen on the silver screen playing the role of India's Prime Minister in the Hindi film PM Narendra Modi and was also part of a Kanadda film Rustum in 2019. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).