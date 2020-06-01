Wajid Khan Demise: Is Late Composer's Mother Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Unaware About His Death Yet?

Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wajid of popular Bollywood music composer duo, Sajid-Wajid, passed away at the age of 42. The late musician suffered kidney related problems and also was tested positive for coronavirus. Now, the latest reports say that his mother Razina Khan too has been tested positive for COVID-19. She is admitted in the same hospital where Wajid was which is Surana Hospital. However, she is reportedly yet unaware about the demise of her son. Wajid Khan Passes Away, Salman Khan Condoles His Death And Says 'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace'.

While the entire nation is still mourning Wajid's death, it is simply unfortunate that his mother is yet to come to terms with the unfortunate news. She was taking care of him while he was admitted.

A source told ABP, "Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted Coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for COVID-19 later. She is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after she came in contact with other Coronavirus patients at the hospital."

As per a report in Peepingmoon.com, his mortal remains are buried beside late actor Irrfan Khan at Versova cemetery. His last rites was performed in the presence of only two family members and was laid to rest at 5 am in the morning which is the holy time of azaan. May his family get strength to cope up with this sudden irreparable loss.