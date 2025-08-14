Bollywood fans are abuzz with excitement as War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was released in the theatres on Thursday (August 14). The action film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. War 2 is part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Spy Universe. The movie clashes with Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil biggie Coolie and has a slight advantage over it due to the Spyverse backing it up. Fans who have already watched the early shows of War 2 have dropped their honest reviews online. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Have Special Request for Fans Ahead of Their Actioner’s Grand Theatrical Release, Say ‘Your Mission Is To Keep the Secrets Safe’.

‘War 2’ x Review

War 2's first reviews are out, and the spy film is receiving mixed reactions from audiences. Netizens were impressed with Jr NTR’s performance, saying he could not have asked for a better Hindi debut than War 2. However, many felt Hrithik Roshan’s acting was a bit monotonous, noting that he seemed similar to his roles in Bang Bang and War. They believe it’s time for him to buckle up and deliver something different.

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

Another user shared how the film stands out in comparison to other Spy Universe films concept-wise, but the execution did not do it justice. Others praised the climax scene, calling it emotionally stirring. Overall, the film has a good story with catchy music and strong performances.

Netizens Review Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’

"Just finished watching #War2 🔥 Hrithik & NTR’s performances = pure brilliance 👌 Twists & turns had me hooked, climax hit hard emotionally 💥 Only wish the VFX of Boat chase matched the film’s power! 🎯" #War2Celebrations #War2Review #NTRvsHrithik pic.twitter.com/dkvjb0r6wa — Luqman khan (@LuqmanK64) August 14, 2025

This Film Will Not Work at the BO, Says a Netizen

#War2Review 🧵 Concept-wise, it’s an okay film on paper a bit different from other Spy Universe entries. But the execution, action, and scale? Easily one of the BIGGEST letdowns. This film will NOT work at the BO. Even #JrNTR can’t save this sinking tank @iHrithik @tarak999 — Beyond The Star- SKS 💫🌟 (@SalmanIsMine) August 14, 2025

Laggy Second Half

Excellent 1st half with mental mass @tarak9999 entry, hollywood range car chase sequence, superb dance number. Good interval block. Except last 20mins toomuch laaggg in 2nd half. Kiara Adwani-Hritik scenes 👎 Okay #War2#War2Review Aug14th Final Verdict : #War2 >>> #coolie pic.twitter.com/L7T2hEQ44v — SreenuTweets (@Itssreenu9) August 14, 2025

Detailed Review of ‘War 2’

War2 review War 2 picks up after Tiger 3, pitting Hrithik Roshan’s magnetic rogue RAW agent Kabir against Jr NTR’s Special Units Officer Vikram in a stylish, globe-trotting action spectacle. Jr NTR makes a commanding Bollywood debut, bringing raw power, screen dominance, and an… pic.twitter.com/K5QqIiLZ1N — Sri Harshath (@sri_sone) August 14, 2025

‘Stricktly Mediocre Action Thriller’

#War2 is a strictly mediocre action thriller, leaning heavily on style over substance! The storyline is somewhat different from the previous spy universe films, which had potential but wasn’t able to fully capitalize on it. Though the storyline might vary, the tempo of the other… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 14, 2025

War 2 is the latest offering in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). The movie is releasing in three languages - Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date! (LatestLY Exclusive).

After reading the above reviews, will you watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 in theatres?

