Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly on a medical hiatus, taking a month-long break from shooting for undisclosed treatment in the United States. The Bollywood superstar, usually active on social media, has been notably quiet on both his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts. Despite this silence, he continues to generate buzz, for both positive and negative reasons. Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Say ‘Israel Kills, US Funds, Europe Supports’ Over Palestine Attacks? No, Viral Post Wrongly Attributes Quote to ‘King’ Khan.

Recently, BookMyShow added his much-anticipated upcoming film King - which only recently began production - to its list of forthcoming releases. SRK’s devoted fanbase immediately began hyping the movie online, boosting interest on the ticketing platform even though its release is still more than a year away.

However, this renewed attention has also attracted a wave of negativity. Trolls and detractors - many of whom have long been critical of Khan - have taken to Instagram to post morphed images, altered GIFs, and offensive comments aimed at mocking his appearance. Some have resorted to derogatory slurs such as 'hakla' (stammerer) and 'bakra' (goat) in replies to his posts and even on unrelated public Instagram pages mentioning him. Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don’t Fall for This Viral Rumour!

Insulting Trolls and Comments About Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram

Insulting Trolls and Comments About Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has faced coordinated online trolling. Over the years, his stature as one of India’s biggest film stars has made him a frequent target for social media hate campaigns. His fans, however, have a history of rallying in his defence, often flooding platforms with positive messages and trending hashtags to counter negativity.

One thing is certain: Shah Rukh Khan’s name continues to dominate online conversations, even when he’s away from the limelight.

