Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss returned with its 19th season on August 14. The show brought together several celebrities from television and social media under one roof, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, and Zeishan Quadri, among others. Usually, the Bigg Boss lineup features celebrities who make headlines due to controversies or trending moments. Actress Tanushree Dutta was also rumoured to enter the house, but she did not. She has now revealed that she has consistently turned down offers to join Bigg Boss as she does not wish to compromise her values. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal Chudasama Sparks Major Clash With Captain Amaal Mallik Over Kitchen Duties.

Tanushree Dutta on Rejecting ‘Bigg Boss’ Offer for Years

Tanushree Dutta sat for an interview with Bollywood Thikana, where she opened up about turning down Bigg Boss for more than a decade. She said, "I have been refusing to participate in Bigg Boss for the last 11 years. Every year, they chase me to join the show, and I scold them each time. I can't live in such an environment. I don't even stay with my family all the time. We all have our own space."

Tanushree also revealed that she was offered a big amount to appear on the show, but rejected it. She said, "They offered me INR 1.65 crore because they had given the same amount to another Bollywood celebrity of my level. A stylist from the Bigg Boss management even said that they could offer me more money, but I refused."

Money Not a Concern for Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta added that even if the makers offered her the "moon", she would never agree to join a show like Bigg Boss. Talking about the problems, she didn't wish to face once she entered the BB house, the actress said,d "Men and women sleeping on the same bed and fighting in the same place, I can't do that. I am also very specific about my diet. How can they even think that I am the kind of a girl who will sleep with a guy on the same bed for a reality show? I am not so cheap, it doesnt matter how many crores they give me." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Watch Amaal Malik Humming ‘Tere Bina’ As Romance Blossoms in the House.

Watch Tanushree Dutta’s Full Interview:

About Tanusshree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta is an actress and former model who made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Aashiq Banaya Aapne opposite Emraan Hashmi. Known for her striking features and bold screen presence, the actress went on to feature in a number of hit films, including Dhol, 36 China Town, Bhagam Bhag, among others.

