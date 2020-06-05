World Environment Day 2020: Ajay Devgn Shares A Perfect Throwback Pic With Son Yug, Says ‘Nurture Nature, Preserve Our Planet’

Ajay Devgn with son Yug (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is important to take utmost care of Mother Nature and protect her. On World Environment Day, which is celebrated every year on June 5, awareness on protecting the nature is raised. This year the theme biodiversity and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shared a perfect throwback picture on World Environment Day 2020. He shared a throwback pic in which his son Yug is also seen. The father and son duo can be seen enjoying in pool, surrounded by lush green trees. World Environment Day 2020: List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Working Actively to Protect the Mother Earth.

While sharing this meaningful post on World Environment Day, Ajay Devgn captioned it as, “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay”. It is indeed important to protect Mother Earth and spread awareness about the environment. Take a look at the pic shared by Ajay Devgn. Mahesh Babu On World Environment Day 2020: ‘By Protecting Nature We’re Protecting Ourselves’ (View Post).

Ajay Devgn’s Post On World Environment Day

There are many other celebs who have come forward and shared the importance of protecting the environment by saving trees, saving animals, saving water, saving electricity, and much more. Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Tamannah Bhatia, and many others have shared meaningful posts on this World Environment Day.