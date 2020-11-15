It seems Yami Gautam is bonding well with "Bhoot Police" co-stars, especially Jacqueline Fernandez. On Diwali, the two actresses paid a visit to the Kunal Pathri Devi temple in Dharamshala. Yami took to Instagram and shared a few pictures. In one of the images, Yami and Jacqueline can be seen looking at the scenic view from the temple. Yami Gautam Is a True Traveler, Actress Takes Time From Bhoot Police Shoot to Visit Holy Temple With Team (See Pics)

"Blissful evening with one of the nicest actors I have ever worked," Yami captioned the post. The two were spotted wearing heavy jackets and coats. Bhoot Police Poster: Shooting Of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam’s Horror-Comedy Commences From November 4!

Check Out Yami Gautam's Instagram Story:

Yami Gautam's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the unversed, Yami and Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space together in "Bhoot Police", also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The whole team is currently shooting in Dharamshala.

