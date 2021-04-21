Actress Yami Gautam, who debuted in Hindi films with the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, looks back proudly at her nine years in Bollywood, calling the time surreal. "The feeling is surreal and it can't really be articulated in words. It was an incredible journey. Dasvi: Yami Gautam Shares Her Interesting Experience While Shooting at Agra Central Jail for the Social-Comedy Film.

I have had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and of being a part of some amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories that I believe, to entertain people, and I just wish to continue doing that., " says the actress, who recently finished the shoot of her upcoming film Dasvi. Yami Gautam: Will Always Respect All My Films As They Gave Me Work.

Yami, who made a mark with film roles such as Uri, Bala, Badlapur and Kaabil, has a long line-up of films over the next months. Her upcoming projects include A Thursday, Bhoot Police, Lapata and Dasvi.

