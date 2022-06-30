As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far -- A Thursday and Dasvi -- both OTT films, shared her experience for the year so far. In her words, the first half has surprised her, courtesy the positive response from all quarters to both her releases. Yami Gautam Wishes Brother Ojas On His Birthday by Sharing a Candid Picture from Her Haldi Ceremony!

Elaborating on the same, the actress said, "The first half of 2022 has been even better than how I had envisioned. Creatively, it has been very enriching and fulfilling so far. A Thursday was a role I was craving to do because it was something I had never attempted before. When one's effort is acknowledged and appreciated in such a big way, it only encourages you to take bigger challenges and risks." OTT Releases of the Week: Yami Gautam’s A Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar, Huma Qureshi’s Mithya on ZEE5, Shruti Haasan’s Bestseller on Amazon Prime Video and More.

"I am still receiving messages for my performance in A Thursday and it makes me happier beyond words every single time. Even Dasvi added so much to me as an actor. Learning a new dialect, playing a cop were experiences that will always remain significant in my journey when I look back," she added. On the work front, Yami has projects like Lost and OMG 2 in the pipeline.

