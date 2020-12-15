2020 was not a regular year for all of us and we are so ready to say goodbye to this strange year. This year was all about losses where we lost many lives to the novel coronavirus, saw natural calamities destroy livelihood, lost talented artists and personalities and whatnot. But with all the bad, came some good as well. Talking about happy things that happened in Bollywood, we did see many celebrities embracing parenthood. While many are enjoying their time with the newborns, others are all set to welcome a baby into their lives very soon. Kareena Kapoor Khan Papped For The First Time After Announcing Pregnancy.

Our Instagram feeds were flooded with baby announcements and cute pictures of babies just having the time of their lives. So as the year is about to end, we decided to have a little dose of cuteness for you all. From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra, here’s a list of couples who are all set to welcome a baby or welcomed a little munchkin this year. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Sania Mirza's Reaction Is All of Us.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Back in August, Kareena and Saif announced they are all set to welcome their second child. In a statement, they wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.” The actress has been giving us pregnancy goals ever since the announcement.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's announcement was one of the cutest things we saw in 2020. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that she is pregnant. Sharing a picture with Virat Kohli, Anushka wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” The pregnancy announcement made by Virat Kohli on Twitter even became the ‘Most Liked Tweet’ of 2020.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had always expressed her desire to have a baby girl and surprised everyone with the baby arrival announcement. Back in February, Shilpa and Raj Kundra announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

Amrita was very tight-lipped about her pregnancy until the last month of her journey. She announced her pregnancy on the 9th month with a cute picture with hubby RJ Anmol. She took to Instagram to share, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month… But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! The Baby is Coming Soon.” The couple welcomed a baby boy on November 6. They named him Veer. Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Share The First Pic Of Their Baby Boy, Couple Names Their Son Veer!

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy announced their pregnancy with an adorable video on Instagram. The video showed their journey together through courtship, wedding and pregnancy which made all their fans feel mushy. Anita has been enjoying her pregnancy life.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay

After giving birth to very cute twins, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay are all set to welcome baby no. 3. The couple shared the news on Instagram in August with a series of photos. The couple's four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella are currently spending quality time with their mother and to-be-born baby.

Jankee Parekh And Nakuul Mehta

Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have already set many relationship goals. The two are all set to welcome their first baby and made the announcement of the same on November 7. Sharing a beautiful video of their journey as partners, Nakuul had written, “Best friend < Girlfriend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more .. Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding.” Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Are Expecting Their First Child! Ishqbaaz Actor Announce The Good News With A Special Video.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa announced their pregnancy in May and soon welcomed baby boy Agastya on July 30. Sharing the happy news of becoming a father, Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy" as he posted a heartwarming picture featured him holding his newborn baby's hand.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershbey welcomed their baby girl on February 7. The actor took to Instagram to share the news and revealed her name. She wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in." Kalki has been treating her fans with cute pictures and videos of Saphoo ever since then and honestly, we are loving it. Kalki Koechlin Shares an Adorable Picture With Her 'Favourite Munchkin' Sappho, Says She's Loving Motherhood.

So these were the celebrities who welcomed a baby into their lives this year. Actress like Kareena and Anushka are all set to welcome their baby soon. They have been dropping major pregnancy goals as we often spot them working on sets. Anushka will be welcoming the baby in January and we cant wait to see the cute munchkin.

