Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting their second child together. A few portals had reported about the same and by the second half of the day, the couple confirmed it. Their joint statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Like her family and friends, we too were deliriously happy as it's the single best news piece that we have heard in recent times. With COVID-19 and the many demises in the industry, we live in dread now, fearing the worse. So, Kareena and Saif's confirmation made us happy after a long while. Now the lady has been spotted for the first time out and about post the pregnancy reveal. Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child: Randhir Kapoor Is ‘Absolutely Delighted’ Over His Daughter’s Pregnancy

Kareena looks pretty as usual and Saif was with her. Taimur was later spotted with his caretakers at Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

This kid will be Saif's fourth child. He already has two from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).