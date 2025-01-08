Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has called Pakistani singer Atif Aslam his “borderless brother”. Honey Singh took to his Instagram, where he shared a picture with Aslam. In the image, the two musicians are seen standing next to each other and striking a pose for the camera. Yo Yo Honey Singh Confirms Being in a Relationship!.

“Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers #aatifaslam #yoyohoneysingh #border #music #india #pakistan #uae (heart emoji) ,” Honey Singh, who has delivered chartbuster hits such as “Blue Eyes”, “Angrezi Beat” and “Millionaire” among many others, wrote as the caption.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Poses with Atif Aslam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Last month, Honey Singh posed for a picture with Rhea Chakraborty and said that it feels amazing to meet a “strong woman” like her.

Honey Singh took to his Instagram, where he shared a picture posing alongside Rhea. In the image, the “Desi Kalakaar” hitmaker, who is seen dressed in an all blue outfit, is seen striking a pose next to Rhea, who has her arm around the rapper’s shoulder, as they got clicked.

Tagging her as a “brave soul”, he wrote: “Its feels so amazing to meet a strong woman for real @rhea_chakraborty #bravesoul.”

The rapper recently sat for a chat with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Aaditya Kulshreshth. During the promotional video, Honey Singh said that he is madly in love.

He said, “I've done a lot of crazy things. I've done extreme things. I mean, I've done anything extreme in my life. I'm in a relationship”.

He then shared that finding love while being surrounded by glamour is very tricky because it becomes difficult to gauge if the person has fallen in love with him as a person or it’s his aura that they have fallen for.

He went on to share that he sometimes did not tell who he really is to the girls that he got romantically involved with, and would not tell them his real name. It got to a point where his team would get confused as to what name should be used on his boarding pass.

However, the rapper confirmed that he is in a relationship.

Aslam has recorded many songs in both Pakistan and India, and is known for his vocal belting technique. Born in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam started his music career in early 2000s. He released his first album titled "Jal Pari". ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ Review: Strictly for Fans of the Controversial Rapper! (LatestLY Exclusive).

He made his debut in Bollywood music industry In 2005 by lending his vocals for a film Zeher starring Emraan Hashmi. In the Hindi film industry, he has belted out hits such as “Tere Bin”, “Bas Ek Pal”, “Piya O Re Piya”, “Be Intehaan”, “Jeena Jeena” and “O Saathi” among many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).