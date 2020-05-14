Zareen Khan Birthday Special: Versatile Chic, This Flawless Actress’ Arsenal Is a Lesson in Having Every Kind of Ensemble in Our Wardrobes!

Zareen Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zareen Khan rose to fame with 2010 Anil Sharma's period film Veer co-starring with Salman Khan and item number Character Dheela in Ready. The model turned actress is predominantly seen in Hindi films and ventured into the South Indian and Punjabi film industry too. As she turns a year older today, 33 to be precise, we decided to reminisce about some of her stunning style moments. A Mumbai girl, Zareen Khan's fashion arsenal is a mixed bag of evolving and versatile styles. As the mood demands, we have seen Zareen flit from one stunning vibe to another. Zareen Khan's Instagram handle with its 8.6 million followers gives us a heady lowdown on what a versatile wardrobe must look like. Right from ethnic ensembles like an Anarkali, patiala kurta, chic dresses, ethereal gowns, basics like denim and white tees to crisp pantsuits, Zareen has flaunted it all with signature subtle glam in tow. Furthermore, as a poster girl for the curvaceous Indian woman, Zareen Khan's fashion arsenal is a lesson in nailing silhouettes, hues and cuts that flatter the body frame. A versatile style play translates into Zareen teaming up with varied fashion stylists as the occasion demands.

Playing muse to some of the upcoming homegrown labels, Zareen Khan's fashionable tidings are worth a reckon. Here's a closer look. Zareen Khan’s ‘Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’ Postponed, New Release Date Awaited.

For Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2019, Zareen flaunted a subtle pink six-yard by Pooja Shroff with an ivory and gold blouse. Delicate jhumkis from Aquamarine, suede swept wavy hair and subtle makeup upped her look.

For Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019, Zareen took to a rosette sleeved bodycon gown by Rebecca Dewan. Jewellery by Anmol, a low back ponytail and bold red lips rounded out her look.

A Marks and Spencers yellow gold-toned cami was perfectly teamed with a grid printed red pantsuit by Ridhi and Revika. Vinyl strapped heels by Intoto, wavy hair and subtle glam finished out her look.

Going high-street style chic, Zareen teamed separates of a zebra printed blue shirt with black high waist pants from Zara. Bold coral tinted matte lips, wavy hair and subtle glam upped her look.

Dripping street style chicness, Zareen teamed separates of floral top and high-waist blue pants from SRS Store with wavy hair and nude glam completing her vibe.

Doing nude on nude with a glossy satin top from Runway Store with tan-brown wide bottom pants from Zara. Matching pointy toes, ring from Aldi, earrings from H&M, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

For the promotions of Daka, Zareen teamed an orange floral ethnic creation by designer Surbi Mahna with earrings by Shilpi Goyal, subtle glam and a high textured ponytail completing her look. Anushka Sharma Comes in Support of Zareen Khan After She Gets Body-Shamed: 'You're Perfect'.

A pink on pink patiala suit with a blue dupatta were teamed with jutis, sleek hair, chandbalis and dewy glam.

A dark Anarkali suit was teamed with chic heels, wavy hair, statement ear studs and subtle makeup.

IBFA 2019 red carpet saw Zareen stir up a storm in a Neeta Lulla ensemble - a grey lace sleeveless gown with sequins and kardana embroidery with tassels. Wavy hair, nude pink lips, shimmery eyelids topped off her look.

Out and about in NYC, Zareen flaunted an all-white Deepika Nagpal ensemble with textured waves, bold red lips and layered gold-toned necklaces.

A stunning ensemble from the label Done and Dusted by Disha featuring a black cami, leather wide bottom pants and a checkered coat was teamed with sleek hair, nude glam and black pumps. Zareen Khan Opens Up on Casting Couch, Reveals How a Director Asked Her to Kiss as a Rehearsal.

An outfit for every mood, chic and rendered beautiful by a compelling makeup and hair game, Zareen Khan keeps us engaged and wowed. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future.