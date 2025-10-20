Bollywood actor Rajniesh Duggall took a trip down memory lane this Diwali as he shared a mischievous childhood memory that left a lasting mark on his face. Recalling the playful chaos of celebrating with cousins and friends, the actor revealed how a playful chase for firecrackers ended with a slip, a fall, and a scar that remains to this day—a humorous yet unforgettable Diwali moment from his early years. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Rajniesh shared, “Well, the fondest childhood memory is still there hidden behind my beard on my chin—it’s a scar, which I got on Diwali.” Postcards: Rajniesh Duggall Talks About His International Debut, Calls The Series 'Special'.

Rajniesh Duggall Reveals Childhood Diwali Memory

“We all used to stay together, and there were lots of kids running around—very, very naughty ones, especially me and my cousin. One Diwali night, we were rushing to get more patake, and during a chase, my cousin pushed me. I slipped on the mat, hit my chin, and kept running! Later, when my mom saw it, we realized it had split open and needed stitches.” Talking about the essence of the festival, the Dangerous Ishqq actor stated, “I believe in—Zindagi ki yahi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai. There always will be a sunrise the next morning, and Diwali strongly signifies this. Diwali comes on a no-moon night (amavas), and yet there is so much light and celebration all over. It signifies that you need to learn to overcome these times by simply changing your thoughts or your direction, and you will find light.” Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar Dheer Expecting First Child! Shiv Panditt, Rajniesh Duggall, Gauahar Khan Congratulate The Couple.

Rajniesh Duggall Shares His Family’s Eco-Friendly Diwali Traditions

Recalling the memories, Rajniesh Duggall mentioned, “Deepawali, or as we call it, being from a Punjabi family—Diwali—means the festival of lights, of being together, of the warmth of Laxmi Pooja, of getting together for cards and welcoming brightness in your life and ending darkness. Our Diwali starts with a nice brunch or lunch with all our friends. It’s a tradition we’ve followed for years now.” “That is followed by lighting the lamps and diyas and setting flowers all across, then pooja at the Weirdough office and at home, and then eventually we all meet and have a good time. But yes, it's been ages since I stopped bursting crackers, as I do feel the AQI needs to be in check, and as an individual who people look up to, if I stop or spread the word, at least a few will stop. Even though the child in me and my child Teeyaa want to do it, it’s a strict no,” he added.

