Bengali cinema star Jeet, will be soon seen in the upcoming film Chengiz, which will be released simultaneously in Bengali and Hindi. Jeet will playing a gangster in the film. His style and charisma make him look deadly yet chic in this thrilling mass entertainer with universal appeal. The film will be the first Bengali film to be simultaneously released for the Hindi audience.

The film also stars Shataf Figar, Susmita Chatterjee and Rohit Bose Roy in key roles and revolves around the underworld fabric of Kolkata from the 1970's to the mid 1990's. The film captures and chronicles the journey of the titular character who is an underworld kingpin and rules the streets.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, Chengiz is presented by Jeetz Filmworks in association with AA Films.

‘CHENGIZ’: JEET’S ACTION-ENTERTAINER TO RELEASE IN HINDI & BENGALI SIMULTANEOUSLY… #Chengiz - starring #Jeet - will be the first #Bengali film to release in #Bengali and #Hindi simultaneously this #Eid [21 April 2023]… Jeetz Filmworks in association with AA Films presents. pic.twitter.com/pUguPS47us — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2023

The film, directed by Rajesh Ganguly, who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay, is based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, and is set for an Eid release on April 21, 2023.

