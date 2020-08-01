After the whole controversy surrounding Ekta Kapoor's digital medium ALTBalaji showcasing the Army uniform in a distasteful light and two complaints being lodged against Ekta, the case has now reached a logical end with the Defence Ministry writing to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging production houses (Film, TV and Web) to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ministry before including any Military content or showcasing military personnel in their web, film or television projects, a letter from the ministry 0on July 27, revealed. XXX: Uncensored Season 2: Ex-Army Personnel Lodges Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor Over Her ALT Balaji Series Alleging Disrespect Towards Indian Army

A senior government official was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying that the decision was taken after shows like XXX Uncensored Season 2 and Code M were telecast. "In some of the web series like Code M on Zee5 and XXX Uncensored (Season 2) on ALT Balaji, the scenes related to the army are far from reality and present a distorted image of the Armed Forces." Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau Files a Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Allegedly Defaming Army Uniform In ALTBalaji's XXX Uncensored Season 2 (View Tweet).

The Defence Ministry has now formally written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) urging that production houses may be advised to obtain a NOC from it before the telecast of any film, documentary or web series on Army theme in the public domain, the sources said. They added that the communication has also been sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consideration.

