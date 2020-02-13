DocuBay Signs Strategic Content Integration Deal with PatchWall on Mi TVs

DocuBay, MITV logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, February 13 2020: DocuBay, the premium global membership video-on-demand documentary platform by IN10 Media, today announced a significant content partnership with PatchWall on Mi TV, India’s number 1 Smart TV brand. DocuBay is now available as an integrated offering for all PatchWall users, featuring high-definition and 4K documentaries. Users can now subscribe to DocuBay’s OneTribe Membership (Yearly) worth INR 1499/- at flat 50% off on PatchWall and access its varied selection of finest documentaries, sourced from more than 100 countries.

DocuBay’s intuitive interface makes the discovery of films that suit each member’s preferences, through specially-curated categories called ‘Bays’ - Nature, Adventure, Travel, Culture, Science, Biography, and newly launched CrimeBay. Additionally, the platform offers short snackable clips called DocuBytes for a quick watch. With this new partnership, DocuBay plans to further strengthen its presence in India through millions of Mi TV’s users.

Commenting on the Content Integration, D Girish, VP-Strategy, DocuBay, said “DocuBay intends to take its premium content to viewers across their preferred platforms and offer an enviable experience. With our seamless interactive user interface, we are able to give easy access to our high-quality documentaries.

Through our partnership with Mi TV we hope to make further inroads to engage with new audiences and strengthen our OneTribe Community.” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – MiTV, Xiaomi India, said, “With Mi TVs, our vision is to provide a unique interface for each user and this vision comes to life with our dedicated focus on building PatchWall for Mi TV. We are very excited to bring DocuBay onboard and add their unmatched array of documentaries for our over three million Patchwall users. In 2020, we will continue to work hard to build one of the most robust content libraries in India and provide a great content viewing experience to all our users.”

About DOCUBAY

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, DocuBay is a global, membership VOD streaming service and OTT platform exclusively designed to stream premium international documentary films. Specializing as a niche video service, DocuBay features content from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories and is available on platforms including the App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, and Apple TV, with additional platforms on the way. www.docubay.com

About IN10 MEDIA

IN10 Media is a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the brands in its folds—including EPIC Channel, EPIC On, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions, and ShowBox - cover every