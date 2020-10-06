Washington (USA), Oct 7: Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). She is followed by K-pop band BTS and singer Justin Bieber, both of whom have received five nominations each. MTV VMAs 2020: BTS Army Gear Up To Watch the K-Pop Band Perform 'Dynamite' For Their Debut Performance At Video Music Awards.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga's nominations include the best artist, best pop, and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on 'Rain On Me,' which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. This year's edition of the global music awards witnesses new award categories like 'best Latin,' 'video for good,' and 'best virtual live.' Miley Cyrus Accuses 2020 MTV VMAs Director of Making Sexist Comment Just Before Her Stage Performance.

Other musicians who received the nominations include DaBaby, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK etc. Here's the complete list of nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs):

BEST VIDEO Billie Eilish, "everything i wanted"Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee StallionDJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. DrakeKarol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki MinajLady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Taylor Swift, "The Man"The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BEST SONG BTS, "Dynamite" DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me" Roddy Ricch, "The Box"The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTIST Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyru, The Weeknd

BEST COLLABORATION BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch Justin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. QuavoKarol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki MinajLady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

BEST GROUP 5 Seconds of Summer, BLACKPINK, BTS, Chloe x Halle CNCO, Little Mix

BEST POP BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Little Mix

BEST NEW BE NEED aBabyDoja CatJack HarlowRoddy RicchYUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN Anuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinKarol GMalumaOzuna

BEST HIP HOP Cardi B, DaBaby, Drake, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott

BEST ROCK Coldplay, Green Day, Liam Gallagher, Pearl, JamTame, Impala The Killers

BEST ELECTRONIC Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Kygo, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE blackbear, FKA twigs, Hayley Williams, Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975, Twenty One Pilots

BEST PUSH AJ Mitchell, Ashnikko, BENEE, Brockhampton, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Georgia, Jack Harlow, Lil Tecca, Tate McRae Wallows, Yungblud

VIDEO FOR GOOD Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE BTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live StreamJ Balvin, Behind The Colores Live ExperienceKaty Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The WorldLittle Mix, UNCancelledMaluma, Papi Juancho LivePost Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)Lady Gaga (US)Megan Thee Stallion (US)Cardi B (US)Justin Bieber (CANADA)The Weeknd (CANADA)Dua Lip (UK & Ireland)

According to Variety, the two-hour-long show will air globally on MTV internationally on November 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)