Bollywood's Dhoom girl Esha Deol Takhtani reiterates the significance of yoga with her recent Instagram post. Known for her graceful dance moves and her vibrant persona, Esha gives much credit for her positive attitude towards life to Yoga. She urges fans to stretch body every day and practice mindfulness during the trying times of the Covid Pandemic. Esha has earlier shared several posts on her workout sessions and lately has been endorsing ‘Stay at Home’ message on her social media.

Being a classical dancer, the actress who has given birth to two beautiful daughters has always been in good shape but Yoga is something that she has started practicing again for her overall well-being. With her recent Instagram post, Esha inspires fans. Dharmendra and Hema Malini Become Grandparents Again As Their Daughter Ahana Welcomes Twin Girls (View Post)

She writes, "In these trying times it’s important to keep ourselves mentally & physically fit so I get my daily dose of peace here .... stretching & yoga is always a good thing ! So start today from home .

The Cakewalk actress is also gearing up to make a comeback with a film that she has already shot and a web show that is in pipeline. The details of the films are not yet out though. In an interview earlier, the actress had spoken about the film saying, When the film came to me, I felt it was a story that had to be told. I cannot name the projects because the announcements will be made soon by the people concerned. It was a story that was close to my heart and I could relate to it as a mother and as a woman. I could completely empathise with the subject and that is what made me say yes to this film.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).