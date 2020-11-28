It's celebration time for the Deols, as veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Ahana Deol is now a proud mother of twin girls. She was blessed with the cuties on Thursday and shared the news a day after on Instagram. That's not it, as the family also named the newly born babies as Astraia and Adea Vohra. For the ones who aren't aware, Ahana Deol is Hema-Dharmendra's youngest child and is married to a businessman Vaibhav Vohra. The couple already has a son named Darian Vohra. Dharmendra, Hema Malini are All Smiles in Actress’ Throwback Birthday Photos (See Pics).

The mommy made quite a cute announcement via Instagram and expressed how the grandparents are overjoyed with the babies arrival. “We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on – 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol," her Instagram story read. Hema Malini and Dharmendra Thank Fans for Pouring Wishes and Love on their 38th Wedding Anniversary (View Pic).

Unlike, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol stays away from the constant media glare. Interestingly, she has assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his 2019 film Guzaarish which stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the latest posts on Ahana's Instagram sees Hema Malini and her son Darian engrossed in the phone. Congrats to the couple. Stay tuned!

