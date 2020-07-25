Internet is freaking out on Taylor Swift's newly released music album, Folklore. The singing sensation has been at the top of her game since years now when it comes to the 'lyrics' part. She has often dropped hints about what's happened or what's happening in her life through her songs. Owing to this trademark style of hers, the fans are speculating that her latest one-liner is about ex boyfriend Joe Jonas' baby with Sophie Turner! Did Taylor Swift Drop the Name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Third Baby in Her Song 'Betty'? Twitterati Believe So!.

Of course, it has been a long time since the two broke up and have been friendly with each other ever since. While Taylor is dating Joe Alwyn, her former boyfriend and singer Joe Jonas is happily married to Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. However, the line in her song, "Invisible String" says "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind. For the boys who broke my heart, now I send their babies presents." You see, what happened there? Well, that's what Tay fans think! Check out the tweets below.

12 Years Later?

taylor swifts still writing lyrics about joe jonas 12 years later makes me feel at home — Ashley🦋 (@swiftlyxjonas) July 24, 2020

Why You Surprised Though?

Not sure why y’all are so surprised Taylor is still writing songs about joe Jonas over 10 years after they broke up. I’m still just as much up his ass as I was when in 2008 too and I didn’t even date him. The man is POWERFUL! — melissaaaaaaaaaaaa (@jonasbr0thersx) July 24, 2020

2020 Keeps Surprising Us

i have to admit taylor swift writing lyrics about joe jonas was not on my 2020 bingo card pic.twitter.com/qM5VoTZfVI — 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢 (@fireproofjonas) July 24, 2020

Tay Drops Hint

fans: we want jonas brothers' content taylor swift: oh here's a song i wrote about sending joe jonas baby presents — natalie!! (@jonaswhenimsad) July 24, 2020

Show Us The Presents Already

Don’t be shy show us the presents Taylor bought your baby @joejonas — 🖤 (@angeIsIikeyou) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, fans are also wondering whether she broke up with Joe, again hinting to another song lyrics. However, Taylor has already posted a long note that said that Folklore is the work of her 'imagination.' She has written, "In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory." What are your thoughts on the album?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).