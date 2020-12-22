The pandemic is still at large. A new strain of COVID-19, which is 70 percent more contagious has been discovered in the UK prompting all countries to ban incoming flights from there. India is still struggling to contain the pandemic, and some people want to party till six in the morning. Mumbai Police is not having it any more. The police raided a night club in the wee hours of Tuesday and arrested 34 people for flouting restrictions and curfew. Some celebs like cricketer Suresh Raina, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and singer Guru Randhawa have also been booked after being caught during the raid. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

As per reports, rapper Badshah was also there but escaped from an exit. All celebs have been released on the notice of CrPC 41(a)(1), as per reports. Work is underway to file an offence under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 269 of the Pandemic Act (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Hoteliers Ask Maha Govt to Review Decision of Night Curfew.

Mumbai Police took a dig at this party and Badshah using one of his songs, "Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai". The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police tweeted, "Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities."

One of the popular rap verses in Badshah's song was: "Baad mein na kehna kuch bhi, Pehle hi de doon warning, Party chalegi till 6 in the morning, Jee bhar ke naach le baby, Naach naach ke tod de sandal, Aunty police bula legi toh yaar tera karlega handle"

See Mumbai Police's Tweet Here:

Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

Today, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Director Nitya Mehra also suffered from the disease. On Monday, Maharashtra registered 55 new deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total casualty count to 48,801. It is imperative that we be extra cautious. A report by India Today suggests that the first batch of vaccines might reach the country in the last week of December. But, experts say that even with after the vaccinations, the world will have to accept the new normal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).