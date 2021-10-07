A Quiet Place Part II has finally hit the screens and fans have been praising it unanimously. We here at latestly gave it an extremely positive review and called it a worthy successor to the original. Following the Abbott family after the ending of the first one, they make their way across the post-apocalyptic land in the hope for refuge and are quickly met with trouble. Here is where they meet Emmett who helps them with their journey. A Quiet Place Part II: Emily Blunt’s Film To Hit Indian Theatres on October 8.

A Quiet Place Part II ends just like its predecessor, abruptly. It’s a powerful scene that manages to bring out the emotions and is a fairly decent way to wrap up an incredible film. So what happens in the ending? That’s what we are here to tell you. So here is A Quiet Place Part II’s ending explained.

After being cornered by the monster in the transmission station and with Emmett being injured, Regan uses her hearing aid to get the monster away. She then realises that if she puts it against the mic, it would create an ever higher frequency of sound. This helps Marcus to save Evelyn as well as he receives the transmission and starts pushing the monster away. Both the brother and sister are successful in killing the aliens. The final shot is of the hearing aid being hitched up to the mic and the screen turns to black. A Quiet Place Part II Movie Review: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Sequel Is a Great Horror-Thriller That Keeps You Tethered to Your Seats.

It is an effective ending that at the same time even sets up A Quiet Place Part 3 which is confirmed. It looks like they will be using this plot point to dispatch off the remaining aliens in the third part.

