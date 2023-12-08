Singer-songwriter Adele shared gratitude for her partner Rich Paul's late mother in an acceptance speech. On Thursday, the ‘Easy on Me’ songstress accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala and thanked his late mother, Minerva Martin, for raising her son to be a "proper man”, reports People magazine. “I actually have many men in my life who I love and who love me, but in the spirit of this morning and in fear of bras being burned, I'm gonna thank their mothers and not them,” shared the Grammy winner, 35. “I would like to thank Minerva Martin,” she continued. “Thank you to them for raising [a] good man who [does] not think that a woman's power diminishes their own.” The "Hello" singer concluded: “That's a proper man. Thank you”. Adele Opens Up About Skin Condition, Says 'It Is Bit Crude And Requires Intensive Treatment'.

As per People, Adele and Paul were first seen together publicly at an NBA game in July 2021. After they were spotted courtside, a source confirmed to ‘People’ that the artiste had been dating the sports agent for "a few months”. Adele Has Secretly Recorded a New Album That Could Be Released in the Coming Weeks, The ... - Latest Tweet by Pop Base.

In October, Paul opened up about his relationship with the singer and his new memoir, ‘Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds’. Paul detailed the deep trauma he faced having a mother who struggled with drug addiction and his early childhood growing up in a crime-ridden area of Cleveland in the 1980s and 1990s.

