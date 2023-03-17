Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston rang up Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur after watching his performance in the Hindi adaptation of the series The Night Manager. The Night Manager Season 2 in Works! Tom Hiddleston to Return as Jonathan Pine For the Action Series.

Aditya took to Instagram to share his excitement on receiving a video call from Tom called. "The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya," he captioned the image. The Night Manager Season 2 Reportedly in Works With Tom Hiddleston Returning to the Role of Jonathan Pine.

The OG The Night Manager Tom Hiddleston Video Calls Aditya Roy Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

The picture shows a shot of Tom's face as Aditya took a screenshot of their chat. The Disney+ Hotstar show is an official adaptation of the English series, which starred Tom in the lead.The Night Manager also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2023 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).