A character actor in every definition of the term, Adrien Brody is one of the finest talents of our time. He is someone who takes his roles completely seriously, and the end result is visible because Brody will always be a standout no matter what. He has consistently delivered great performances after the other – be it in drama or comedy – he knows how to keep the viewers engaged. Succession Season 3: Adrien Brody Roped In to Play a Billionaire Businessman Josh Aaronson in the HBO Show.

Having collaborated with some of the best directors of our time, Brody’s work speaks for itself. He has a vast filmography that is defined by some of his best performances, and what better occasion to check them out on than his birthday. So, to celebrate Adrien Brody’s 50th birthday, here are five of his best performances.

Jack Driscoll (King Kong)

Remaking King Kong was no easy task and yet Peter Jackson was able to bring this story so faithfully to modern times. One of the best parts about it was, of course, Adrien Brody’s turn as Jack Driscoll – a screenwriter who has to save his love – and it sees Brody deliver a great performance that added well to the romance aspect of the film.

Peter (The Darjeeling Limited)

Out of his many contributions with Wes Anderson, Adrien Brody’s turn as Peter was the most endearing. Having great chemistry with Jason Schwartzman and Owen Wilson, the story about three estranged brothers finally meeting was something that would definitely close to home.

Salvador Dali (Midnight in Paris)

A romantic getaway like no other, Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams chew up the scenery in the film, but Brody’s turn as Salvador Dali will always be memorable. Portraying a surreal version of the real-life artist, Brody was a fun addition to the film and gave an entertaining performance here.

Dmitri (The Grand Budapest Hotel)

Another collaboration between Brody and Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel saw him play the role of Dmitri, and seeing him in a villainous role was definitely a treat. A money hungry and greedy man, Brody was great as this character and you can see in the film that he really enjoyed playing him.

Wladyslaw Szpilman (The Pianist)

This definitely is Brody’s best work to date, however, it’s his most heartbreaking one yet as well. Playing the real-life Polish pianist who survived the German takeover of Warsaw and the Holocaust the film is based on, Brody delivers a heavy performance that will surely leave you in tears by the end. Adrien Brody Birthday Special: From The Pianist to King Kong, 5 of the Oscar Winning Actor’s Best Films to Watch!

Adrien Brody truly is one of the best actors of our time, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).