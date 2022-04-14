Adrien Brody has been one of the most celebrated actors of our time. Having a lot of great roles and movies under his belt, he is quite the icon in Hollywood. Brody is so good at everything he does. He can do comedy, drama, action, you name it. Watching Brody on screen is like watching a master do his work, and he is what makes his films so much more than they have to be. Adrien Brody Birthday Special: Take A Look At Some Of The Finest Performances By The Actor.

Having starred in a bunch of Wes Anderson films, Brody has done some amazing work. Not to mention films like The Pianist that earned him critical acclaim. So to celebrate Adrien Brody’s 49th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films that you should definitely watch. Tom Hanks Joins Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton For Wes Anderson's Next.

King Kong

Peter Jackson did an amazing job here with his remake of the classic monster film, King Kong. Jackson got a real amount of flair to this giant creature that was bolstered by Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody and Jack Black. Also, Skull Island never looked this beautiful.

Detachment

Adrien Brody shines as this detached substitute teacher who suddenly starts becoming a role model for everyone. This film has one of Brody’s most fun roles that you will watch. Detachment is also very much endearing and something that everyone should watch.

Midnight in Paris

Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams go on a runaway trip together in Paris as Wilson’s character is extremely nostalgic of the ‘1920s. The film is a great romantic trip that you will definitely enjoy, not to mention it features quite the fun performance from Brody as Salvador Dali.

The Darjeeling Limited

One of Wes Anderson’s most heartwarming films, The Darjeeling Limited sees three brother travel to India. They reconnect as their father passed away and they go on this amazing journey that really brings about the chemistry of Brody, Owen Wilson and Jason Schwartzman.

The Pianist

Brody packs in a powerhouse of performance in The Pianist as he plays real life radio pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman. The film is an emotional trip that really highlighted the worst aspects of World War II and just how difficult things were back then.

Adrien Brody truly is one of the greats of our time, and he just keeps on getting better with each and every movie.

