Matt Damon, Ben Affleck-starrer Air was released in US theatres on April 5, 2023. Directed by Ben Affleck, the film tells the true story of how the Air Jordan line of shoes came to be and how Nike courted basketball rookie Michael Jordan to be the mascot. However, after release, Air leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Air: Ben Affleck Reveals the Demands Made by Michael Jordan Before Making a Film on NBA Legend’s Famous Nike Sneaker.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Air: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Starrer Real-Life Drama To Hit Theatres on April 5.

For the unversed, Air stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Phil Knight and Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser. It also stars Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Viola Davis and more. Air is playing in theatres right now.

