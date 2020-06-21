Ansel Elgort has responded to the sexual assault accusations levelled against him on social media by a woman. The woman, whose Twitter handle is @Itsgabby, shared a lengthy statement on Twitter where she accused the Baby Driver of sexual assault when she was 17. The tweet along with the pictures presented as potential proof has been deleted as of now.

While Ansel or his team has not spoken to the media, the actor shared a note on Instagram denying the allegations. He described the nature of his relationship with the woman as 'consensual, legal and brief'. He wrote, "I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours."

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her depiction of events is simply not what happened," he added. "I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well." Netflix comedian and 'You' actor Chris D'Elia Accused of Molesting Underage Teenage Girl, Actor Denies all the Allegations.

Ansel further admitted that he ghosted the woman after they broke up and did not handle the situation maturely. The actor wrote that he "stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone" and that he knows "this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared."

"As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy," he ended his statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ansel on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

In her statement, Gabby had written, ""I was sexually assaulted a couple days after I just turned 17. I was only f**king 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing. I'm not posting this to 'clout chase' because I simply don't care for that. I'm posting this so I can finally heal and I know I'm not alone and he's done this to other girls,"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).