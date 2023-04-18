If there was an award for making films seem extremely stylish, then Edgar Wright would swoop up that category with every release. A director who knows how to blend in all the elements of filmmaking perfectly into one glorious release, Wright is a man of immense talent who has constantly proven himself again and again over the years. Entertaining, charming and a whole lot of a fun is the perfect to describe his films, and he always does a great job at making the audiences feel connected with the plot. Edgar Wright Birthday Special: From Shaun of the Dead to Scott Pilgrim vs the World, 5 of the Director’s Best Films Ranked According to IMDb!

However, one of the most striking aspects of Wright’s films are how he incorporates music into movies. Every beat is synchronised to some action, and his music choices in particular are always quiet exquisite. From a music battle in Scott Pilgrim vs the World to the beatdown of a zombie synced to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen in Shaun of the Dead, he has always delivered on these moments. So, to celebrate Edgar Wright’s 49th birthday, here are five of the best usage of songs made by the director in his films.

“Land of 1000 Dances” by The Walker Brothers (Last Night in Soho)

A film as vibrant as Last Night in Soho, it was Wright’s foray into psychological horror and the director definitely delivered. One of the best scenes in the movie, it sees Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alexandra let loose in a club with her moves while the “Land of 1000 Dances” plays in the background. It’s a really well shot scene that sees some great acting from Taylor-Joy, however, within context it’s an extremely haunting scene that’s made all the more better by the song choice.

“Black Sheep” by Metric (Scott Pilgrim vs the World)

Scott Pilgrim vs the World is a movie that has one of the best original soundtracks out there. During the film, Scott finds himself battling his ex-girlfriend Envy Addams while she is dating Ramona’s third ex, Todd Ingram. While the scene itself is great, it’s the introduction of Brie Larson as Envy that steals the show. Larson, who provided the vocals herself, covers the famous Metric song “Black Sheep” in the film, and it’s one of the coolest things ever.

“Hocus Pocus” by Focus (Baby Driver)

Baby Driver is a film that’s filled with some great incorporation of music, however, the scene where Baby is being chased by the cops steals the show here. Perfectly set to the tune of “Hocus Pocus” by Focus, every beat and tune is synced in with the action of the scene. It’s so perfectly used here that you can’t help but crack open a smile as Wright’s best skills as a filmmaker are seen on display here.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen (Shaun of the Dead)

Shaun of the Dead is easily one of the most hilarious zombie films of all time, and its all thanks to Wright’s eye for striking humour. In one of the climactic moments of the film, when Shaun and friends are trapped in a bar trying to take shelter from the incoming hoard of zombies, the tune of “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen takes the scene as every hit landed on one large monstrosity matches to the beat of the song. It’s extremely hilarious, and Wright’s dialogue and directing especially shines in this scene.

“Threshold” by Sex Bom-Omb (Scott Pilgrim vs the World)

One of the best and most cheer-worthy scenes in the movie, Scott and his band go up against the Katayanagi Twins in a musical battle for the ages. While the Twins are quite powerful, Scott and team amps up the bass by playing “Threshold.” What follows is a grand scene with some really perfect and stylised editing that compliments the scene really well. Not to mention the visuals of the scene which just adds another great layer of flair to it. One of the best directed scenes by Wright. Scott Pilgrim vs The World Gets an Anime Series on Netflix! Edgar Wright Confirms Main Cast, Including Michael Cera, Chris Evans and Brie Larson, Will Return as Voice Cast (Watch Video).

Edgar Wright truly is one of the best visual directors of our time, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

