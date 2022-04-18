Edgar Wright is one of those directors in Hollywood who bring such a high octane energy to their films that it’s hard not to be entertained by them. The director has such an unique visual style to his movies that it makes him stand out when compared to other directors around. Known for his very peculiar and unique style of editing, Wright brings a great blend of music and action to his movies that will leave you thrilled in your seats. Last Night in Soho: 5 Best Edgar Wright Scenes As We Gear Up for His Latest Release.

With Wright’s making more and more films, he has just gotten better with the craft. One of my personal favourite directors in Hollywood, he has made some of the most influential films out there. Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs the World being some of his best works, the man clearly knows how to make entertaining films. So to celebrate Edgar Wright’s 48th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best movies ranked according to IMDb. Last Night in Soho Trailer: Edgar Wright’s First Attempt at Horror Is Zany Enough; the Film Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith (Watch Video).

Scott Pilgrim vs the World (7.5)

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Scott finds a new girlfriend but suddenly realises that life is going to get difficult. Realising that to be properly with her, he will need to defeat her seven deadly exes. The movie itself is wacky adventure that embraces all its ideas from the comic. Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead just make this movie a complete riot followed by Wright’s amazing editing.

Baby Driver (7.6)

A great getaway driver trying to clear off a debt he owes to a crime boss, Baby finds love. Realising that he has to get out of the game, he devises a plan to run-away with his love, only things don’t go as smoothly. Wright mixes the beats of the song here to the action and it makes for one damn fine and enjoyable viewing.

The Spark Brothers (7.8)

Wright wonderfully helms The Spark Brothers which is a documentary about Ron and Russell Mael, two famous musicians of the band Sparks. The documentary featured a bunch of great interviews that fans of the band would greatly appreciate.

Hot Fuzz (7.8)

Second of his Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, Hot Fuzz was a great buddy cop film that saw two officers investigate the gruesome deaths of many citizens in this small town. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost offer great chemistry while Timothy Dalton hams it up as a villain. Filled with high octane action, this is a highly entertaining movie.

Shaun of the Dead (7.9)

Shaun of the Dead is one of Wright’s best works and the movie that put him on the map. This was the movie where his signature editing style was made apparent. A town filled with zombies, Shaun must do his best to keep his loved ones safe as they try to seek shelter in a bar. Pegg and Frost, again, bring great chemistry to this movie as it features some of Wright’s best edited scenes yet.

We can’t wait to see what Wright has up his shoulders next as he clearly is one of the best directors working today. With this we finish off the list and wish Edgar Wright a happy birthday.

