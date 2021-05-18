Singing sensation Ariana Grande left everyone surprised, shocked and bewildered after news of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez went public today. Fans can't believe she would keep it so hushed as they have been shipping the two since last year. Her rep confirmed the nuptials. There were rumours about their affair last year in February after they were spotted kissing in a bar. It became official when the duo was seen dancing on Ariana's "Stuck With U". Now these two have been quite secretive about their relationship and have only a handful of lovey-dovey pictures. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Get Married In a Private Ceremony; Netizens Pour In Congratulatory Messages Full of Happy Quotes and Funny Memes!

But fret no more. We dug up a few for you which will sweeten your wait to see Ariana in a wedding dress. Ariana Grande Pens a Sweet Note for Fiance Dalton Gomez, Shares Romantic Photos

The Stuck With U dance...

This is how the world knew they were in love

When Ariana called him the favourite part of her life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

A Christmas celebration of love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

And some sweet nothings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

What we know about Dalton is that he is a real-estate broker involved in multi-million dollar deals. Paparazzi are busy trying to ascertain now if it was an impulsive wedding because as per People, there were only 20 or less guests at this soiree.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).