The recently released James Cameron sci-fi movie Avatar: The Way of Water has unleashed a storm on the box-office across the world. And now, the film is all set to treat the fans with its soundtrack which will be released on Tuesday (December 20, 2022). Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Film Stands at Total of Rs 129 Crore in India!

The music has been scored by Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen and includes the original song “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” written and performed by the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker The Weeknd. It has been produced by Swedish House Mafia, along with Simon Franglen. Avatar - The Way of Water Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of James Cameron's Film and Where He Would Take Jake Sully and Family Next in Avatar 3! (SPOILER ALERT).

The 22-track soundtrack will also be available on vinyl in early 2023. Franglen, who worked with composer James Horner on the original Avatar film, picked up where Horner left off following his tragic death in 2015, spending a large portion of the last three years composing the three-hour score to Avatar: The Way of Water, travelling to New Zealand to collaborate with James Cameron.

Franglen was also responsible for the production and further composition of the music throughout Pandora - The World of Avatar, which opened at Walt Disney World in Florida in May 2017 and is working on the next Avatar sequel to be released in 2024. The music will be released under the label of Hollywood Records.

