Avatar: The Way of Water or Avatar 2 is roaring at the Indian box office. Well, as the James Cameron film in just three days has already earned Rs 129 crore plus at the ticket window in India. This is huge! Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Update:

#Avatar is EXTRAORDINARY in Weekend 1… #South circuits EXCELLENT, set new benchmarks… #North sectors SUPERB, mass pockets witness MASSIVE growth on Day 3… Fri 41 cr, Sat 42 cr, Sun 46 cr+. Total: ₹ 129 cr+. Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/qK2n0m9Nzh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2022

