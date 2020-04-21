Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Bats For Mass-Testing To Curb COVID-19

Joe Russo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One part of Avengers: Endgame directorial team, Joe Russo, has opened up about his thoughts on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The globe has gone into a lockdown due to the pandemic including a pause on the entertainment industry as well. In USA, there have been 792,938 recorded cases of the coronavirus so far, 42,518 of which have resulted in deaths. It will take some time for life to resume with normalcy. In an interview with Collider, Joe pushed for mass testing of coronavirus to curb the pandemic. Avengers: Endgame Features MCU’s First Openly Gay Character; Director Joe Russo Plays the Role.

The filmmaker appreciated the efforts made by other countries and pointed out the use of testing. "They’re using quick testing and they’re using frequent testing and they’re using information, and tracking the virus so we know where it is. I think that not until testing is ubiquitous will you see a return to normal life."

Although, President of the US Donald Trump would like to disagree with Joe. Trump in his latest address to the press has said that the US has conducted more tests than seven major countries. "We have done more testing than all of these countries combined -- France, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada," Trump told reporters at a news conference in the White House on April 20.

Joe Russo's next film will be Extraction. He has written and produced the action film, which features Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. The movie will not have to worry about the shut theatres as it will drop on Netflix soon.